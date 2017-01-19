Silver Alert Issued for 62-Year-Old Bristol Man With Dementia | NBC Connecticut
Silver Alert Issued for 62-Year-Old Bristol Man With Dementia

    Bristol Police Department

    A Silver Alert has been issued for a 62-year-old man with dementia in Bristol. 

    Brian Franczak is described as a 5'10" man, weighing about 140 pounds, with long white hair worn in ponytail and long beard, police said. 

    He was last seen at 11 a.m. wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray or black sweatpants and tan construction boots.

    Police said Franczak walked away from 231 Stafford Avenue.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3011. 

    Published 44 minutes ago

