Silver Alert Issued for Missing 11-Month-Old

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 11-month-old from Putnam.

Leah Blanchard was reported missing Tuesday. She is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes, 2-foot-3 and around 18 pounds. She may be with her mother Kylie Blanchard and grandparents Robert and Myriah Blanchard.

A photo was not immediately available.

State police stressed that the situation is not criminal in nature and is a DCF matter.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 860-779-4900.