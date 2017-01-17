Silver Alert Issued for Missing 11-Month-Old | NBC Connecticut
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 11-Month-Old

    Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 11-month-old from Putnam.

    Leah Blanchard was reported missing Tuesday. She is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes, 2-foot-3 and around 18 pounds. She may be with her mother Kylie Blanchard and grandparents Robert and Myriah Blanchard.

    A photo was not immediately available.

    State police stressed that the situation is not criminal in nature and is a DCF matter.

    Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 860-779-4900.

