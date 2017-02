Police have issued a Silver Alert for 16-year-old Brandon Filippone, of Prospect.

Brandon Filippone has been missing since Thursday, according to police.

He is 6-feet 2-inches tall, 240 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Filippone's whereabouts should call state police Troop I at 203-393-4200.