Silver Alert Issued for Woman Missing from New London Treatment Facility - NBC Connecticut
OLY-CT

Silver Alert Issued for Woman Missing from New London Treatment Facility

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Silver Alert Issued for Woman Missing from New London Treatment Facility
    Connecticut State Police
    Megan Scanlon

    A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing from a New London treatment facility.

    Twenty-five-year-old Megan Scanlon was reported missing Friday afternoon. She is described as around 5-foot-2, 108 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

    She was last seen wearing a purple scrub shirt, blue scrub pants, and orange Croc-style shoes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact New London Police at 860-447-5269.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published at 10:57 PM EDT on Aug 11, 2017 | Updated at 10:58 PM EDT on Aug 11, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices