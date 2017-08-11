A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing from a New London treatment facility.

Twenty-five-year-old Megan Scanlon was reported missing Friday afternoon. She is described as around 5-foot-2, 108 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple scrub shirt, blue scrub pants, and orange Croc-style shoes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact New London Police at 860-447-5269.

No other information was immediately available.