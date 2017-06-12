Simsbury Residents Oppose Solar Farm Coming to Town

Homeowners in Simsbury hope to prevent a solar farm from putting down roots in town.

"I believe we are losing Simsbury in this battle," said Simsbury resident Laura Nigro.

It all centers around a 280-acre site in northern Simsbury where green energy company Deepwater Wind want to create a solar farm.

"The town citizens who would be left with this in their backyard receive no benefit in terms of utility rates," Simsbury resident, Michael Flammini, said

On Monday, night neighbors urged the Board of Selectmen to do what it can to stop it, but it's an issue that doesn't fall into the decision-making hands of the town. It falls to the state's siting council.

That's why the board voted unanimously to seek status that would give them a voice with the Siting Council.

"What we heard from the public are reasonable concerns. They're concerned about property values. They're concerned about how it looks. They're concerned about safety. They're concerned about environmental issues," said Simsbury First Selectwoman Lisa Heavner.

In a statement, Deepwater Wind said it is committed to being a good neighbor and that, "our new Tobacco Valley Solar Farm will power 5,000 New England homes with clean, renewable energy, will preserve important farmland for future use, and will be a major new taxpayer for the Town of Simsbury. We appreciate the feedback and open dialogue we've had with town officials and residents and look forward to building a solar farm that everyone can be proud of."

"I am all for green energy. What I am not for is trading green for green," said Nigro.

Homeowners said solar power should land on places like old industrial sites and landfills, not on usable farmland.

No final proposal has been submitted by Deepwater Wind for the site yet, so the Board of Selectmen aren't giving an opinion for or against it until they’re able to see it.

A public meeting with Deepwater Wind and residents is scheduled for next week.