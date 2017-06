Because of heat, the town of Simsbury will open cooling centers Sunday through Tuesday.

Simsbury Public Library’s lower level entrance, 725 Hopmeadow St. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday and Tuesday.

Eno Memorial Hall, senior center, 54 Hopmeadow St., 860 658-3273. Open 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

For more on cooling centers, check Connecticut 211.