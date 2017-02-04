Ski Report: Cochran's Ski Area

What once was an old hillside farm is now a non-profit ski area open to all levels, and a training facility for Olympic and world champion skiers. But for retired Olympic gold medalist Barbara Ann Cochran, it's just home.

"Dad said that he would drive by on Route 2 and look across at this land and just say oh that would make a nice little ski area someday," recalled Barbara Ann.

And in 1961, Mickey Cochran bought the Richmond, Vt., property, transforming the land into backyard ski trails for his children and neighbors to enjoy and train on.

"When we were in high school we would come home and we would go out after dinner a couple nights a week and train for two, three hours," Barbara Ann said.

All of that training landed Barbara Ann on the 1972 US Olympic team and she brought home gold.

Seven more Cochran relatives went on to train in the backyard, all making the US Ski Team and many going onto the Olympics. Two more family members are currently on the US Team, and hoping to make it to the 2018 games in South Korea.

"I just made the world championship team yesterday which is kind of like the Olympics but on the odd years," explains Robby Kelley.

As generations trained on the Cochran's hillside, their commitment to the community grew and in 1998, more than 35 years after it opened, the ski area was granted non-profit 501 (c)(3) status, the first ever non-profit ski area in the country. Now run by another family Olympian, Jim, Cohran's community commitment is stronger than ever.

"Running it I just feel so indebted to the rest of my family for sure but also to the random people that come and pitch in and donate money and flip burgers or shovel snow or make snow," explains General Manager Jim Cocohran. "It really takes a village."

But at the end of the day, this village provides affordable skiing and snowboarding in the Cochran tradition.

"As the industry gets more expensive," says Barbara Ann, "We try and make it not so expensive so people can actually come and enjoy the experience of a winter wonderland here."

And much of New England is looking like a winter wonderland, expect a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temperatures if you're hitting the slopes this weekend.