Skimmer Found at United Bank ATM in Manchester

An ATM skimming device was found at an ATM at a bank in Manchester, police said.

Manchester Police said they are investigating the device located at the United Bank on 341 Broad Street on Sunday.

The device was described as a green rubberized attachment that was installed over the regular card slot on the ATM machine, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area of the United Bank’s ATM are asked to call police at (860) 645-5510.

Police said several other banks in the state have experienced similiar situations and provided some safety tips for residents: