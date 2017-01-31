Slick Roads for the Morning Commute | NBC Connecticut
Slick Roads for the Morning Commute

Scattered snow showers continue tonight.

By Meteorologist Josh Cingranelli

    NBC Chief Meteorologist Brad Field has the evening weather forecast of January 31th,2017 (Published 2 hours ago)

    One to three inches of snow fell throughout the state which led to numerous issues on the roads Tuesday afternoon.

    NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are forecasting scattered snow showers to continue through the nighttime hours especially for northern Connecticut. This will lead to some slick roadways tomorrow morning. 

    Make sure to check with NBC Connecticut tomorrow morning for the latest on any school delays.

    Many people enjoyed the day off from school Tuesday. Check out this gallery of photos that our viewers sent in. If you have photos of Tuesday's snow we would love to see them, send it to Photos@nbcconnecticut.com.

    The weather on Wednesday improves drastically with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 40 degrees. 

