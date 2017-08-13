Minor Injuries Reported After Small Plane Crash in Salisbury

Two people suffered minor injuries in a plane crash in Salisbury Sunday.

According to Connecticut State Police, a single-engine plane crashed into a tree on Mount Riga Road in Salisbury around 5 p.m. The occupants were able to escape and were found on the ground. They were transported to Sharon Hospital for evaluation.

No other information was immediately available.

Sunday’s crash is the eighth airplane crash in Connecticut this year. While only minor injuries were reported Sunday, five of the crashes were fatal.

On Friday, a Cessna C-172 that left Danbury Municipal Airport crashed at the end of runway 17-35 at Candlelight Farms Airport in New Milford. A 57-year-old flight instructor, Anthony Morasco, was killed and two other people were seriously injured.

On July 30, a small plane crashed while taking off from the Danbury Airport. The 63-year-old pilot, Mark Stern, died.

Dr. Joseph Tomanelli, a Cheshire doctor, was killed in a plane crash at Meriden Markham Airport on April 24 and his son, 21-year-old Daniel Tomanelli, was seriously injured.

A student pilot, 31-year-old Pablo Campos Isona, of East Haven, was killed in a plane crash in East Haven on Feb. 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.