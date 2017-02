Musician Joe Jonas of DNCE performs onstage at the Maxim Super Bowl Party on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas

The DNCE concert scheduled for the Dome at the Oakdale in Wallingford tonight has been canceled because of the snowstorm hitting Connecticut.

Snow has overspread the state, with 10 to 18 inches expected to fall by the time the storm is over.

If you bought your tickets with a credit card, you will be automatically refunded. If your used cash, you can get refunds at the point of purchase, according to LiveNation.

