Snow Plow Driver Killed by Amtrak Train

Officials say a town public works employee in Massachusetts was killed after the snow plow he was driving was hit by an Amtrak plow train clearing the tracks.

Amtrak spokesman Mike Tolbert says the Longmeadow worker was plowing across the railroad track around 4 p.m. Tuesday when the train struck his vehicle at a private crossing.

Tolbert says there were no passengers on the train. Town Manager Stephen Crane says the worker was alone in the snow plow vehicle at the time of the crash.

The worker has not been identified. Amtrak police are investigating.