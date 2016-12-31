Snow, Rain Move in to Greet the New Year

The state will see rain showers and snow showers just in time to ring in the new year.

Saturday begins with a mix of sunshine and clouds, but by 9 p.m. snow will move in to northwestern parts of the state and move across the rest of Connecticut.

The snow shouldn’t be enough to thwart New Year’s Eve plans, but it will be enough to coat roads and make for slippery driving conditions.

Up north some towns may see the snow accumulate to a half inch of so. The southern part of the state will be slightly warmer and should expect only rain showers.

New Year’s Day looks sunny with highs in the 40s. Monday temperatures drop back into the 30s and bring a chance of some freezing rain.