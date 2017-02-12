Snow Totals Feb. 12, 2017 | NBC Connecticut
Snow Totals Feb. 12, 2017

NBC Connecticut is tracking snow totals throughout the state. Here's a look at totals as they come into the newsroom. Keep in mind that these are real-time, working numbers that will go up as the snow continues to fall.

The following totals are as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

  • Cheshire 4.0
  • East Hartford 2.5
  • Enfield 3.5
  • Eastford 2.8
  • Chaplin 2.8
  • Moosup 2.5
  • Ashford 2.5
  • Danielson 2.0
  • Sterling 2.0
  • Putnam 2.0
  • Litchfield 4.0
  • Unionville 4.0
  • Wolcott 3.8
  • Prospect 3.2
  • Glastonbury 3.0
  • Shelton 2.5

