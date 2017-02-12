Snow Totals Feb. 12, 2017

NBC Connecticut is tracking snow totals throughout the state. Here's a look at totals as they come into the newsroom. Keep in mind that these are real-time, working numbers that will go up as the snow continues to fall.
The following totals are as of 2 p.m. Sunday.
- Cheshire 4.0
- East Hartford 2.5
- Enfield 3.5
- Eastford 2.8
- Chaplin 2.8
- Moosup 2.5
- Ashford 2.5
- Danielson 2.0
- Sterling 2.0
- Putnam 2.0
- Litchfield 4.0
- Unionville 4.0
- Wolcott 3.8
- Prospect 3.2
- Glastonbury 3.0
- Shelton 2.5
Published 6 minutes ago