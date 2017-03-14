Snow Totals for March 14, 2017

Snow is continuing to fall down, so snow totals will change, but these are the current totals available:

Wilton: 9.2 inches

Danbury: 7.5 inches

New Fairfield: 7.5 inches

Newtown: 7 inches

Colebrook: 6 inches

Farmington: 5 inches

Southington: 4.8 inches

Bridgeport: 4.5

West Hartford: 4.5 inches

Ellington: 3.5 inches

South Windsor: 3.5 inches

Woodstock: 2.9 inches

Vernon: 2.7 inches

Note: More towns and snow totals will be added through the day.

How much snow do you have?

Storm Photos March 14, 2017