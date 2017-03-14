Snow Totals for March 14, 2017

Snow is continuing to fall down, so snow totals will change, but these are the current totals available:
- Wilton: 9.2 inches
- Danbury: 7.5 inches
- New Fairfield: 7.5 inches
- Newtown: 7 inches
- Colebrook: 6 inches
- Farmington: 5 inches
- Southington: 4.8 inches
- Bridgeport: 4.5
- West Hartford: 4.5 inches
- Ellington: 3.5 inches
- South Windsor: 3.5 inches
- Woodstock: 2.9 inches
- Vernon: 2.7 inches
Note: More towns and snow totals will be added through the day.
