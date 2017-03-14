Snow Totals for March 14, 2017 | NBC Connecticut
Snow Totals for March 14, 2017

    Snow is continuing to fall down, so snow totals will change, but these are the current totals available:

    • Wilton: 9.2 inches
    • Danbury: 7.5 inches
    • New Fairfield: 7.5 inches 
    • Newtown: 7 inches
    • Colebrook: 6 inches
    • Farmington: 5 inches
    • Southington: 4.8 inches
    • Bridgeport: 4.5
    • West Hartford: 4.5 inches
    • Ellington: 3.5 inches
    • South Windsor: 3.5 inches
    • Woodstock: 2.9 inches
    • Vernon: 2.7 inches

    Note: More towns and snow totals will be added through the day.

