Snowpack Weakened by Recent Warmth

A week ago much of the state had over a foot of snow on the ground. The unseasonable and record breaking warm temperatures has helped to quickly melt much of the snow throughout the state.

The two satellite images below help to show how quickly the snowpack was weakened from Friday, Feb 17 to Monday, Feb 20.

Use your cursor to slide back and forth from Friday to Monday.

The satellite is called MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer). It's a high resolution weather satellite that takes snapshots of earth every 1 to 2 days.

Check out this list of snow depths from Friday to Monday:

CITY FEB 17 FEB 20 Prospect 11.0" 8.4" East Killingly 10.5" 5.0" West Hartford 9.0" 5.5" Stamford 5.0" 0.0" Waterford 4.0" 0.5"

The warmer weather will continue to take a toll on the snowpack with an extended period of above normal temperatures in the NBC Connecticut Exclusive 10 Day Forecast.