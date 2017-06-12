Some Norwalk Schools to Dismiss Early Due to Heat

Norwalk will be dismissing some of its public schools early Monday due to the heat.

Cranbury Elementary School, Kendall Elementary School, Naramake Elementary School, Rowayton School, Silvermine Elementary School , Tracey Elementary School and Wolfput Elementary School, as well as all four of the city’s middle schools - Nathan Hale, Ponus Ridge, Roton and West Rocks - will all dismiss two hours early.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting temperatures in the middle 90s inland Monday and the high 80s along the shore. For more information and a detailed forecast, click here.