Some Plainville Water Quality Test Results Released

Some results of water quality testing in Plainville have been released.

"The test results show the water is safe to drink, although it's very hard," Plainville Town Manager Robert Lee said.

Lee said more than 150 residents complained about the water quality, submitting complaints like: the water smells, it's hard and it tastes bad.

"I wash with the Plainville water and I drink water from Maine," Jim Charette, a Plainville resident, told NBC Connecticut.

Nearly two months ago, state and local officials tested the water affecting more than 6,000 homes.

All of the results of the water testing were not readily available, but some were, like the one from the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

"Based on feedback from CTDPH toxicologist there were no health concerns identified with the water quality results," the Connecticut Department of Public Health's report said.

On June 8, the town plans to present all results at a public forum, where the public is encouraged to ask questions on the findings and possible solutions.

"Whether the hardness should be dealt with on a system-wide basis or it should be dealt with on an individual basis," Lee said.

The forum will be on June 8 at the Plainville Middle School at 7 p.m.