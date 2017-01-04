Source of Boom That Rocked Southington Remains a Mystery

A loud 'boom' rocked homes in Southington and surrounding towns on Monday morning. Police were unable to determine what caused the explosion-type sound.

The cause of a loud boom that shook homes in parts of Southington, Wolcott and Cheshire remains a mystery.

Southington police said they received between 30 and 40 calls from people who reported a loud noise around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Residents who called 911 reported a big explosion and many of the calls came from the southwest part of town and the police and fire departments responded to investigate the calls, but found nothing out of the ordinary.

Energy companies also checked in and reported nothing amiss.