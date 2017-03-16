South Windsor Man Charged With Choking and Restraining Woman

South Windsor police have arrested a resident who is accused of choking, restraining and threatening a woman during a domestic dispute at his home.

Police arrested 50-year-old Jani Hatika on Monday and said he’s accused of assaulting the woman in his Glenwood Road home in February.

Hatika has been charged with assault in the first degree, strangulation in the first degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, cruelty to persons, threatening and disorderly conduct.

He was later released on $350,000 surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney.