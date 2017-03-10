South Windsor Man Restrained Woman at Knifepoint: Police | NBC Connecticut
South Windsor Man Restrained Woman at Knifepoint: Police

    A South Windsor man is accused of restraining a woman at knifepoint and injuring her during a domestic dispute in November. 

    Police arrested 39-year-old Faustino Aviles III Thursday in connection with a domestic dispute that police said happened in November 2016 but was not reported until January. 

    Police said Aviles had a knife, broke items in the residence, physically restrained a woman in the home, left bruises on her arms and blocked her from leaving the home. 

    The victim was able to leave and reported the incident to police weeks later. 

    Aviles was charged with unlawful restraint in the first degree, breach of peace, assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree. 

    He was later released on $50,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on March 10.

