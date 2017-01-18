South Windsor Man Wanted for Attacking Woman with Frying Pan: Police | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

South Windsor Man Wanted for Attacking Woman with Frying Pan: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    South Windsor Police Department
    Ronald Fuller

    A South Windsor man is wanted on accusations he attacked a woman with a frying pan and stole her debit card, according to South Windsor police.

    Police said that on Tuesday they spoke to an assault victim with a large cut on her head and a swollen eye. She reported that someone who lived in her home hit her with a frying pan, took her debit card and took off.

    Police have an active arrest warrant and are trying to locate the suspect, identified as Ronald Fuller, 53. Fuller faces charges of second-degree assault, sixth-degree larceny, credit card theft and disorderly conduct.

    He is described as 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, with short black hair and facial hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact South Windsor police at 860-644-2551.

    Published 27 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices