A South Windsor man is wanted on accusations he attacked a woman with a frying pan and stole her debit card, according to South Windsor police.

Police said that on Tuesday they spoke to an assault victim with a large cut on her head and a swollen eye. She reported that someone who lived in her home hit her with a frying pan, took her debit card and took off.

Police have an active arrest warrant and are trying to locate the suspect, identified as Ronald Fuller, 53. Fuller faces charges of second-degree assault, sixth-degree larceny, credit card theft and disorderly conduct.

He is described as 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, with short black hair and facial hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact South Windsor police at 860-644-2551.