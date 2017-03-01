South Windsor Police Warn of 'Speed Camera' Email Scam | NBC Connecticut
South Windsor Police Warn of 'Speed Camera' Email Scam

    South Windsor Police Department
    South Windsor police said one of their dispatchers received the email above, which claims she'd been caught speeding by a camera and owed a fine. Police said they do not use speed cameras in Connecticut and they also would never send a ticket via email.

    The South Windsor Police Department is warning residents not to buy in to a “speed camera” email scam.

    According to police, one of their dispatchers received an email claiming she owned a fine for a speeding ticket from South Windsor police. The email said a “speed camera” captured the offense and contained a link that claimed to be photo proof of the incident.

    The would-be victim in this case knew the email was not legitimate and reported it.

    South Windsor police said speed cameras are not used in Connecticut and cautioned anyone who receives a similar email not to click any links, as they may contain viruses or malware. Police also reminded residents that they don’t send ticket information via email.

