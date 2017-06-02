Southeastern CT Camps Taking Steps To Protect Against Ticks

Camps are taking precautions to protect children from tick bites this summer.

With schools ending in just a couple of weeks, some camps on the southeastern shoreline are taking precautions to make sure campers are safe and tick-free.

At Camp D.A.S.H. in Waterford, some staff members just received state medical certifications that allow them to apply insect repellant to campers with parent permission.

"We get parents how are concerned, especially when it gets hot and there's a lot of food and soda that's around. So that attracts a lot of bugs and insects,” said Chris Gigliotti, the program coordinator for Waterford Youth Services.

Those certified staffers can also remove ticks. The plan is to certify even more Camp D.A.S.H. employees.

All staff members are trained to spot when a tick attaches.

In Groton, the Parks and Recreation Department runs about 50 summer camps and they try to keep the grounds "tick-free."

"Mow the grass short, we put mulch in flower beds, we keep brush trim back,” said Recreation Services Manager Gerry Lokken.

While they don't apply insect repellant to campers, they do advise parents on proper attire and preps for field trips.

Kathleen Leivers, of Pawcatuck, appreciates the precautions. Her grandkids attend summer camps. For them to a have carefree summer, she's glad camps care about being tick-aware.

“Ticks and mosquitos have so many diseases that they carry,” Leivers said. “I think that will be a great thing.”