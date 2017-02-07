Southington Home Destroyed by Fire | NBC Connecticut
Southington Home Destroyed by Fire

    A Southington house was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday but thankfully no one was home at the time, according to Southington fire officials.

    Firefighters were called to the home at 321 Berlin Street around 2:15 a.m. When they arrived on scene they reported flames coming out of the windows. Mutual aid was called in from the Cheshire Fire Department to help fight the flames.

    The residents had been staying in a hotel while they refinished the floors so they were not home at the time of the fire. No serious injuries were reported, but the home has been declared a total loss.

    Fire officials are investigating the cause.

