Southington Man Dies After Hitting Pole

A 41-year-old Southington man was killed in a crash on Wednesday night.

Police said 41-year-old Charles Farr, of Southington, hit a utility pole on Main Street, near Carter Lane, at 11:51 p.m.

His black 2003 Pontiac Sunfire was going north on Main Street when it went off the road, police said.

Farr was transported from the scene of the crash to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call the Southington Police Department at (860) 621-0101 or Officer T. Wilk at (860) 378-1600 x2352 or email twilk@southingtonpolice.org.