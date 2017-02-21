A Southington woman was arrested after causing a car accident while driving under the influence with two young children in the car, according to Southington police.

Bethany Duguay, 37, of Southington, faces charges of operating under the influence, risk of injury to a minor and failure to maintain proper lane.

Southington police allege that Duguay was driving under the influence while riding west on Curtiss Street, where she missed a curve, crossed onto the eastbound side and struck a car traveling that direction.

There were two children in the car, ages 3 and 5, who were not injured in the accident, police said.

According to police, Duguay failed Standardized Field Sobriety tests on scene and was arrested. She was released on a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27.

The children were picked up at the scene by a friend and taken home. The Department of Children and Families was notified.