Southwest Airlines Offers Major Sale for 3 Days

If you want to get away on Southwest Airlines, you had better act fast.

Starting today, Southwest Airlines is running a three-day sale, offering some one-way tickets for as little as $49.

Tickets purchased during the sale must be used between Aug. 22 and Dec. 13, according to Southwest’s website.

From Bradley Airport, the airline is offering deals to four destinations. You can get to Baltimore, Maryland, starting at $49 for one-way; to Chicago for $99 for one-way; Fort Lauderdale for $99 each way and to Fort Meyers for $90 for one-way.

Southwest is offering deals from Newark to Chicago Midway, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Indianapolis, Orlando, San Juan and St. Louis.

If you want to leave from LaGuardia, you can get a deal to Kansas City, Milwaukee, Nashville and St. Louis.

The deals from T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island are to Baltimore, Tampa and Washington.

The sale will also get you from Logan Airport in Boston to Atlanta, Columbus, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Nashville and St. Louis.

Full details and prices are available on the airline's website.

The sale ends Thursday night at 11:59 p.m.