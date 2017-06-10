Special Olympics Summer Games Kicks Off in New Haven

Chris Bailey said he had a one goal as he competed in the long jump at the Special Olympics Summer Games in New Haven on Saturday.

“I want to win,” Bailey said.

As Bailey competed for the gold, he had an important teammate by his side.

“Derrick’s an awesome coach,” said Bailey.

Derrick Ford, the Seaside-Saybrook coach, is also a mentor and an important part of Chris’s support system. Special Olympics joins people with and without intellectual disabilities, called unified partners, to help train and compete.

Kim Johnson is athlete Rebecca Golden’s assistant coach for the New Milford team.

“I learned just to have fun and it doesn’t matter what place you get as long as you have fun and just do your best,” Golden said.

Johnson said it goes both ways.

“I’ve taught her probably friendship,” Golden said.

“She is a good friend. I do consider her my friend,” Johnson replied.

That connection is what helps the athletes shine and the impact is felt on and off the field.

“When you’re out on the track and you’re running you can’t tell if someone has a disability or doesn’t. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter at all. Everybody’s just out there doing their thing, having a great time, and showing what they can do,” Debbie Horne, of Special Olympics Connecticut, said.

“We love the kids and we love the athletes and we have a lot of fun. It’s just a lot of fun,” said Johnson.

It’s a weekend that participants and coaches look forward to every year.

“Spending time with my friends and family, my whole teammates,” said Jquan Lennox, of Meriden.

“Even though you’re competitive. Even though you’re going against each other, you’re still going to have a hug, a kiss and a big smile at the end of the day,” Ford said.

You don’t need to be a professional athlete to be a coach. Anyone can volunteer and Special Olympics Connecticut is always looking for more help. You can find more information about being a unified partner here.