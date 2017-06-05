Special Town Meeting on Farmington High School Project Tonight

Farmington residents will have a chance today to weigh in on a long-planned project to rebuild the town's high school.

A special town meeting about the proposed $135 million Farmington High School project will be held at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the high school.

On May 23, the town council approved the project.

After the town meeting today, the next step is a referendum on June 15.

The plan is to demolish “substantially all” of the building at 10 Monteith Drive and build on the same parcel of land. Read more on the project online here.