Spray Painted Symbols Seen in Hartford, Southington

Spray painted symbols in cities and towns around our state could cost taxpayers big bucks to remove.

Police say the spray painted symbols is the work of a tagger, who is someone that posts there name or nickname on things in public.

You'll see these markings on the median on I-84 in Hartford and on almost every pillar below an overpass on Route 10 in Southington.

"For us this is not a victimless crime. This is costing taxpayer dollars. Probably up to half a million dollars a year chasing and cleaning up after vandals," said Department of Transportation (DOT) Director of Communications Kevin Nursick.

Authorities are asking if residents see tagging being done to call police

The DOT says vandalism also puts crew members in danger when they have to remove it because the crime is done in difficult to reach areas.



