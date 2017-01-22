It was a close call for a firefighter who fell through a floor while fighting a large house fire in Stamford Saturday night.

Stamford fire officials said firefighters were called to 15 Deep Wood Road around 7:30 p.m. The occupants of the home were out of the building when fire crews arrived.

Part of the home collapsed while crews worked and a firefighter battling the blaze fell through the first floor into the garage area. He was able to get out of the building and was not injured, officials said. Other firefighters witnessed the incident.

The fire was declared under control around 9:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported. The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

Crews from Stamford fire, Long Ridge fire, Turn of River fire, Banksville fire, Pound Ridge fire, and Belltown fire all responded to assist.