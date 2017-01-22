Firefighter Uninjured After Falling Through Floor During Stamford House Fire | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

Firefighter Uninjured After Falling Through Floor During Stamford House Fire

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 7 San Diego

    It was a close call for a firefighter who fell through a floor while fighting a large house fire in Stamford Saturday night.

    Stamford fire officials said firefighters were called to 15 Deep Wood Road around 7:30 p.m. The occupants of the home were out of the building when fire crews arrived.

    Part of the home collapsed while crews worked and a firefighter battling the blaze fell through the first floor into the garage area. He was able to get out of the building and was not injured, officials said. Other firefighters witnessed the incident.

    The fire was declared under control around 9:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported. The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

    Crews from Stamford fire, Long Ridge fire, Turn of River fire, Banksville fire, Pound Ridge fire, and Belltown fire all responded to assist.

    Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices