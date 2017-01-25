Stamford Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old

Stamford police have arrested a man accused of grabbing a 12-year-old’s butt and trying to lure her into an elevator, police said.

The suspect, Cordero Greaves, 20, was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, risk of injury and breach of peace.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at a building on Bedford Street. The victim told police she had just gotten home from school and was getting out of the elevator when she was followed by a man. She said as she walked down the hallway the man grabbed her butt then grabbed her arm and told her to be quiet. He pulled her along by the arm until she started screaming, at which point he let go and took off, police said.

Officers checked the building’s surveillance footage and confirmed her story, according to police.

Police said they identified Greaves, who lives in the building, as a suspect. When police arrived at Greaves’s apartment they found the clothing seen in the surveillance video. The victim was also able to identify Greaves as her attacker, police said.

Greaves was held on a $100,000 bond and is expected in court on Jan. 25.