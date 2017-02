Connecticut State Police say Route 20 in the area of Route 181 in West Hartland is closed for a serious car accident that occurred at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

As of 6:40 a.m. officers are still investigating the scene and the road remains shut down, police said.

Police have not released any information on what injuries may have been sustained in the accident, but they have confirmed that a LifeStar helicopter responded to the scene.

