State Attorney General Gives Opinion on Third Casino
State Attorney General Gives Opinion on Third Casino

    Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes
    This is the proposed location of Connecticut's third casino, in East Windsor.

    The state's attorney general gave his opinion on the proposed third casino in Connecticut to the governor.

    Attorney General George Jepsen wrote to Governor Dannel Malloy that while risks may be "minimal",  they can not be "mitigated with confidence."

    "We are not in a position to opine on the nature or extent of the economic or other benefits that may result from approving such an entity or whether any such benefits justify the risks described in this letter, however minimal they may be," Jepsen wrote to the governor. 

    Jepsen said the risks of authorizing a casino gaming facility operated by the Mashantucket and Mohegan tribe partnership is "impossible to quantify with precision" but should still be recognized. 

    Last week, dozens of people signed up to speak at a public hearing regarding the plans to build Connecticut's third casino at the site of an abandoned Showcase Cinema and Wal-Mart off Interstate 91 in East Windsor. 

    Connecticut's two other casinos are on tribal land, while the property in East Windsor belongs to the state. 

    Tribal leaders said the new casino would bring more than 1,700 jobs, $8.5 million annually to the town of East Windsor and the state would receive 25 percent of the revenues from slots and table games. The casino would be in direct competition with the MGM casino in Springfield, Massachusetts. 

    Published 7 minutes ago

