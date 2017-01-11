The state Board of Physicians is holding a public hearing this morning to discuss petitions it has received to add seven conditions to Connecticut’s medical marijuana program, which would make people who suffer from them eligible for palliative use of marijuana.

The board is considering adding:

The Board of Physicians meets at least twice a year to consider petitions. Members of the public may petition the board by filling out a form.

After a public hearing, the board will give a recommendation to the commissioner of the state Department of Consumer Protection.

If the board recommends that a condition be added and the commissioner agrees, condition additions will then go through the formal regulation process, which includes a period for public comment and review by the legislative regulation review committee.

“Wednesday’s hearing will be the first step we take in considering these new conditions as additions to the program. Our program is one of the most secure in the country, and we take the process by which conditions are added very seriously,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan Harris said in a statement. “That’s why the medical community is so involved in our process, and there are multiple opportunities for public comment. We look forward to hearing from the public tomorrow about how we can continue to make our program as effective as possible for patients with severe debilitating conditions.”

There are currently 15,115 medical marijuana patients, 591 physicians registered to certify patients, 22 conditions approved for adults, and six conditions approved for patients under the age of 18.

For adults, debilitating medical conditions include:

Cancer

Glaucoma

Positive Status for Human Immunodeficiency Virus or Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome

Parkinson's Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Damage to the Nervous Tissue of the Spinal Cord with Objective Neurological Indication of Intractable Spasticity

Epilepsy

Cachexia

Wasting Syndrome

Crohn's Disease

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Sickle Cell Disease

Post Laminectomy Syndrome with Chronic Radiculopathy

Severe Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Ulcerative Colitis

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Cerebral Palsy

Cystic Fibrosis

Irreversible Spinal Cord Injury with Objective Neurological Indication of Intractable Spasticity

Terminal Illness Requiring End-Of-Life Care

Uncontrolled Intractable Seizure Disorder

For patients under 18, debilitating medical conditions include:

Cerebral Palsy

Cystic Fibrosis

Irreversible Spinal Cord Injury with Objective Neurological Indication of Intractable Spasticity

Severe Epilepsy

Terminal Illness Requiring End-Of-Life Care

Uncontrolled Intractable Seizure Disorder

Those who wish to find more information about the program may visit www.ct.gov/DCP/mmp, or contact the Drug Control Division at dcp.mmp@ct.gov or (860) 713-6066.