State Lawmakers Push Back on Proposed Mileage Tax

From gas, to car taxes, to Department of Motor Vehicle fees, it already costs a lot of drive.

And so, there wasn't a lot of love at the state transportation committee public hearing in the Capitol today for an idea that would tax your mileage.

"This has really gotten under the skin quite frankly of a lot of people and has been very unpopular," said Toni Boucher (R-26th District).

It seems many Republicans and Democrats are against the idea of a tax, not to mention the privacy concerns with the government knowing where you are driving. Plus, as the state seeks out sources of money, one of its goals is to tax "out of staters" to give nutmeggers a break. That's tough to do if there is no enforcement power over non-Connecticut residents.

Right now, the state has a $300,000 grant from the Feds to study the mileage tax, but it has to put up $300,000 of its own money for the study in order to get the grant money. While some may be ok with that idea, they weren't very well represented at the legislative office building in room 1e today.

"I don't understand how anyone can support a study about a program that no one supports," said Len Suzio (R-13th District).

Other options to raise revenue include tolls and a higher gas tax.