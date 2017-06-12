State Looking for Food Truck for West Haven Train Station

It looks like a food truck could be coming to the train station in West Haven.

The state Department of Transportation is looking for proposals for food truck vendors interested in setting up near the station.

Officials said this is in response to requests from commuters and the recent success in obtaining a vendor for the Fairfield train station.

The Department of Transportation said they have identified an area within the Railroad Avenue, or New York-bound, side parking lot, across from the main station building.

Food vendors interested in applying can contact Daniel M. Baker in the Office of Rail at 203-497-3363 or Daniel.Baker@ct.gov to request a copy of the RFP.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, for all prospective proposers in the main lobby of the station at 20 Railroad Ave.

Responses to the RFP will be due by Friday, June 30.



