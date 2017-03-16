State No Longer Processing Tax Returns from 3 Companies After Questionable Returns | NBC Connecticut
State No Longer Processing Tax Returns from 3 Companies After Questionable Returns

    (Published 21 minutes ago)

    The state will not be processing electronic income tax returns from some tax preparers in Ansonia, East Hartford and New Haven after receiving several questionable returns, according to the state Department of Revenue Services.

    Commissioner Kevin Sullivan said the tax preparers affected are Liberty Tax Service, at 1003 East Main Street in East Hartford; Perfect Preparer, LLC at 58 Main St. in Ansonia; and Perfect Preparer, LLC at 206 Dixwell Avenue in New Haven.

    State officials said free assistance for completing Connecticut tax returns is available from the Department of Revenue Services. You can call 860-297-5962 or go in person at any of the regional walk-in centers in Bridgeport, Hartford, Norwich and Waterbury.

    The DRS website lists additional free tax return assistance with the federal return.

    If you suspect or know of an individual or company that is not complying with Connecticut tax laws, report it to the DRS Fraud Unit.

    Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

