State Police Dealing With Vehicles Stuck on Local Highways

State police said troopers across the state are dealing with stuck vehicles and jackknifed trucks.

There are numerous spin outs on highways across Connecticut, including semi-trucks.

Our NBC Connecticut crews saw several vehicles stuck along 84 East at the 691 interchange.

As of noon, Connecticut State Police had responded to 601 calls for service, including 68 accidents, four of which had injuries.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said low visibilty is one of the largest problems that drivers are facing, in addition to the heavy snowfall rates.

"If you do not need to travel today, we ask you to stay off the streets until we can get everything cleaned up on a local and a state basis," Gov. Malloy said. "For those who need to travel, remember your winter driving skills. Drive at a reasonable rate of speed leaving as much room between you and the next car as possible, that's particularly true on hills."

State Police commanding officer Col. Alaric Fox said troopers provide services to struck drivers. These services can include making the scene safe, getting Department of Transportation crews on scene, and helping with salt and sand.

Col. Fox said the troopers must do their work very carefully to make sure not to put themselves in added danger.

