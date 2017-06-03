State Police Layoffs on Hold

Connecticut State Police layoffs have been put on hold pending the results of negotiations, according to the union that represents the state police.

In May sources confirmed to NBC Connecticut that around seven state troopers would be handed layoff notices, and a training class of about 80 recruits had been cut to save money in the state budget.

The cuts were expected to save $3 million and take place by July.

However, Connecticut State Police Union president Andrew Matthews confirmed Saturday that those layoffs have been put on hold pending a State Employee Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) agreement.

The budget also has not been set in stone. State legislators still have not agreed on a final budget and anticipate missing the June 7 deadline for a final budget plan. A new deadline has been set at June 30 - the last day of the fiscal year.