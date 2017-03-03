State Police Pursue Suspect Through Multiple Towns

Connecticut state police followed a suspect through Colchester, Marlborough and Hebron before finally stopping the suspect on Route 354 in Colchester near the Salem line.

Connecticut State police have arrested a suspect accused of leading troopers on a pursuit through several towns while driving a stolen vehicle.

According to police, Peter Smith, 45, was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Norwich. When troopers tried to stop the vehicle, Smith took off, driving state roads for 26 miles through Colchester, Marlborough, Hebron then back into Colchester.

Troopers eventually surrounded the vehicle, at which point Smith rammed two cruisers, police said. He was eventually stopped on Route 354 south near the Salem town line.

No injuries were reported and the damage to the cruisers was minor, police said.

Smith faces multiple charges including first-degree larceny, interfering with an officer, assault on public safety personnel, drinking while operating vehicle, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Smith is also a suspect in a Norwich robbery and Norwich police have their own charges pending.