State Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Montville

    State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Montville Sunday, police said.

    Police said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Chesterfield Lodge near the corner of Route 85 and Grassy Hill Road and that one person suffered a gunshot wound.

    One Montville police officer is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

    According to police the threat has been contained and there is no danger to the public.

    This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

    Editor's note: Police initially said that there were two gunshot wounds but later corrected that to say there was just one. The story above has been corrected to reflect that information.

    Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

