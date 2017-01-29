State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Montville Sunday, police said.

Police said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Chesterfield Lodge near the corner of Route 85 and Grassy Hill Road and that one person suffered a gunshot wound.

One Montville police officer is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

According to police the threat has been contained and there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

Editor's note: Police initially said that there were two gunshot wounds but later corrected that to say there was just one. The story above has been corrected to reflect that information.