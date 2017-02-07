A Connecticut State police response to an incident where protesters blocked a highway in New Haven over the weekend is under review after an attorney for the protesters claimed the police response was excessive and violent.

On Saturday, a group of approximately 100 protesters opposing President Donald Trump’s immigration policies blocked the road on the Route 34 connector and backed traffic up getting of Interstates 91 and 95 in New Haven, blocking the route into the city and to the hospital.

Protesters opposing President Donald Trump’s immigration policies blocked traffic on the Route 34 connector and backed it up near exit 1 on Interstate 91 in New Haven, according to an NBC Connecticut crew on scene. (Published Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017)

New Haven police and state police responded to clear a path for traffic and to move protesters to the side of the road. According to New Haven police, one protester who refused to move for a police car was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and released on a promise to appear.

State police arrested a man they identified as the leader of the protest, Norman Clement, 66, of New Haven.

Patricia Kane, the attorney representing the marchers, claimed the participants were not violent and the police response, which included state police and state police K9s, as well as backup from New Haven police, was excessive.

“This was a peaceful protest, the only violence was police violence and it’s kind of poetic justice that the dog bit three officers,” Kane said.

Kane told NBC Connecticut she intends to file excessive force complaints against state police. She also said that the protesters were willing to move out of the way for emergency vehicles.

Connecticut state police confirmed that a K9 did bite two troopers and that the situation is under review. State police said the whole incident, including the circumstances that lead up to the bites, will be investigated.

“The K-9 bites are documented and will be investigated, including a full after action report. CSP will also review all of the circumstances surrounding the bites and take additional steps as warranted,” Commissioner Dora B. Schriro said via a statement to the press Monday.

Blocking a highway is a crime and state police said that while they respect the right to assemble and protest, blocking major roads and emergency vehicles will not be tolerated.

“The State Police also respectfully reminds any group that wishes to gather in a reasonable time, place, and manner, that they are welcome to do so, but that under no circumstances may a group assemble on limited access/major thoroughfares or block emergency vehicles," Schriro’s statement read.

New Haven Police Department spokesman David Hartman released a statement Monday that stood by his department’s response and said they were working to keep the protesters safe. That statement read in part, “We stood out nationally as a department whose tactics when dealing with “Occupy”, should be followed. We have been eager to work with protesters to ensure everyone’s safety. We close streets when permits are submitted for marches. We advise and don’t demand. We protect and don’t antagonize.”

Hartman also said his department was disheartened by the demonstrators Saturday, who police said focused their anger toward officers.

New Haven Police Chief Campbell also supported the actions of his department as well as state police.

“I really applaud both new haven and the state police for their restraint – two arrests were made – but there were a lot more people subject to arrest,” he said in an interview with NBC Connecticut Monday.

On Sunday, thousands of people attended the annual Run for Refugees fundraiser, followed by a March for Refugees that protested Trump’s policies and actions regarding refugees. Despite a record number of participants at the run and large crowds at the march, police said there were no incidents at those events.