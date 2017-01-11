State Police Seek Canterbury Robbery Suspect

Connecticut state police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Cumberland Farms store on Westminster Road in Canterbury.

Police said they responded at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday to the store, located at 188 Westminster Road. The clerk reported to police that that the suspect came up from behind and pushed something into his back, demanding money. The clerk gave the suspect money from the register which the suspect placed in a black duffel bag, police said. The suspect also stole cigarettes then fled the scene.

Police described the suspect as male, between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-4, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, dark colored pants and shoes, with a white ski hat and black scarf covering his face.

Anyone with information should contact state police at 860-779-4900 or text TIP711 with the information to 274637.