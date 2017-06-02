State Police Seek Haddam Burglary Suspect | NBC Connecticut
State Police Seek Haddam Burglary Suspect

    Connecticut State Police
    State police say the suspect pictured above used credit cards stolen from a Haddam home at a rest stop on I-95 in Madison Friday.

    Connecticut State Police are trying to identify a suspect in a residential burglary in Haddam.

    Police said sometime between 11 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. Friday someone broke into a home on Moodus Road and stole credit cards.

    The credit cards were later used by a male suspect at the Interstate 95 rest stop in Madison. The suspect was driving a white sedan, police said.

    Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the car pictured above is asked to contact Trooper Enrico Milardo at 860-399-2100. Calls will remain confidential.


