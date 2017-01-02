State Police Seek Suspect in New Year's Day Car Theft

State police said the suspect pictured above stole a car from Main Street in Marlborough on New Year's Day

Connecticut State police are trying to locate a suspect accused of stealing a car from Marlborough on New Year’s Day.

State Police said the subject pictured above is believed to have stolen a 2009 gray Honda Fit license plate FC4193 from Main Street in Marlborough around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle was last seen on Route 2.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the public but ask that anyone who spots the suspect not to approach him and to call 911.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is encouraged to call Troop K at 860-456-5400 or text TIP711 with information to 274637. Callers may remain anonymous.