State Police Seek Westbrook Armed Robbery Suspect

Connecticut state police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Westbrook convenience store Tuesday night.

According to police, a lone suspect entered Jo Jo’s Food Mart –Valero at 1309 Route 2 around 11:30 p.m. He suspect showed a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk, who complied, police said. The suspect then fled on foot. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as male, around 6-foot, with a thin build, white facial hair, wearing white winter hat, an olive-green Carhartt-type hooded coat, dark shoes and blue pants. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Troop F at 860-399-2100 or text TIP711 + the info you have to 274637.