State Police Seek Westbrook Robbery Suspect

Connecticut state police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Westbrook convenience store at gunpoint Friday night.

Police said that around 7:30 p.m. a man entered the EXTRA Mart at 130 Route 1, showed a gun, and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect fled on foot. A silver four-door vehicle with loud exhaust and New York plates was seen in the area speeding north on Route 1 shortly afterward, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as male, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, with a heavy build. He was wearing dark colored jacket over a light grey hoodie, a baseball cap with an orange brim covered by a green camouflage style knit cap, grey pants and tan work boots.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Central District Major Crime-Troop F at (860) 399-2126 or text TIP711 with any info to 274637.