State Police Seize 170 Bags of Heroin During Traffic Stop

Connecticut State police arrested three people after finding 170 bags of heroin during a traffic stop Friday, according to state police.

Police said they pulled over a vehicle on the Tolland Turnpike (Route 74) in Willington for an equipment violation. During the course of the stop, police found 170 bags divided between the driver and two passengers in the vehicle, police said.

Anthony Falzone, 24, of Norwich, and Ryan LaFountain, 27, of Danielson, were arrested and charged with possession of heroin. They were each issued a $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24.

David McKnight, 53, of Danielson, who police said had 100 bags in his possession, was charged with possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of heroin, and a brake light violation.

He was issued a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9.